LEADERS OF TOMORROW: East Jackson Elementary students share what they would do if they were president

Video shows students in East Jackson's Young Fives class, sharing what they would do if they were in charge of their school or president.

Students shared that they'd like to spend more time outside and help other children.

Principal, Amy Blackledge, says kids are the leaders of tomorrow, and people gain perspective from listening to them.

At a time when everyone seems to disagree, we're turning to some of Jackson's younger neighbors and talking politics. We asked students in East Jackson Elementary's Young Fives classroom what the president's job is.

Student, Katarina, says, "To help keep kids safe." Her classmate, Ezekiel, says, "He would be the boss." Another classmate, Willow, explains, "They work and read books."

Across our neighborhoods, we've heard concerns about the economy and crime. However, these students have other priorities top of mind.

Gavin, a student, says if he was president, he would "Have extra recess, play on iPads all day, and play with monster trucks." Ezekiel explains that if he were president, he would be the boss, and "We'd jump in the pool."

WATCH: What would you do if you were the principal of your school?

East Jackson Young Fives Class

Principal, Amy Blackledge, shares that a child's perspective brings her back to what's important. "It kind of puts things in perspective when you see the innocence of a kid and what the bottom line is of what they feel they need to be safe." Blackledge continues, "These are our leaders of tomorrow. We want to make sure we're bringing them up, understanding right from wrong, and how to make the best choices they can."

To that end, there are certain qualities these students think make a good leader. Gavin says good leaders, "Do the ABCs every single day." His classmate, Jaxson, says good leaders "Play, dance, work, and sing." One day, these students could be leaders of their own.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook