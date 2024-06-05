Late Jackson military history enthusiast is honored with his own exhibit

Dennis Skupinski passed in December of 2023, and was known for his vast collection of military memorabilia and his work with the Michigan Military Heritage Museum.

Wednesday, the museum opened a new exhibit honoring Skupinski and his collections.

Video shows the ceremony honoring the late military enthusiast.

When walking through the Michigan Military Heritage Museum, you'll see countless pieces of military history. Now, the museum holds a new exhibit, honoring the man who dedicated his life to collecting these items, preserving that history.

Dennis Skupinski passed away in December of 2023, and the museum felt it was time to honor the one who saw the value in preserving the stories of local veterans.

Dennis Skupinski

State Representative, Kathy Schmaltz, presented a State of Michigan Tribute for Dennis during the celebration, signed by herself, the governor, lieutenant governor, and the senator. The exhibit displays several items from his collections, specifically military uniforms. When neighbors visit the exhibit, they'll be able to tell that it's Dennis'. Scott Gerych, friend and team member at Michigan Military Heritage Museum shares, "There are items from Dennis' collection throughout the whole museum, but the main part will start at the trench. You'll see a bottle of whiskey and a cigar sitting there for Dennis."

Now, Dennis' memory is being remembered among the memories and stories he treasured most.

