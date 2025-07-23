Fire at Jackson's abandoned Michner Plating plant is out, says City Fire Chief

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson-area fire departments were on the scene this evening to fight a fire at the abandoned Michner Plating plant.

A representative of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was also on the scene discussing monitoring of air quality with Jackson Fire Department Chief Tim Gonzales.

Gonzales confirms there was a fire in the old factory Tuesday and it has now been extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

When Jackson County took possession of the old factory in 2015 due to unpaid taxes, more than a thousand drums of toxic chemicals were discovered inside.

The drums were removed, but the site remains contaminated with chlorinated volatile organic compounds, metals, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, according to the EPA.

In 2022, the plant was added to the EPA's National Priorities List, making it eligible for federal clean-up funding.

