Labor Day community rally brings Jackson residents together to celebrate workers' contributions

Many Jackson residents spent their Labor Day at a community rally downtown, celebrating the holiday's significance and building neighborhood connections.

Event organizer Alex Scott admitted that as a child, Labor Day simply meant a day off from school.

"I'm gonna be honest. When I was little, I just saw Labor Day as like 'oh sweet, I get a day off of school,'" Scott said.

Jackson resident, Alex Scott, organized the first Labor Day Community Rally in downtown Jackson

The event consisted of speakers, local organizations, and food trucks

Senator Sue Shink sees this as a great way for the community to come together

But Scott's perspective evolved as he grew older and learned more about the holiday's importance.

"It started to hit me, just how much Labor Day means to people. And I started to, like, look more into things to learn about the history for my speech," Scott said.

I spoke with Democratic State Senator Sue Shink, who discussed the holiday's historical significance and its contribution to modern workplace standards.

Shink emphasized how community gatherings strengthen neighborhood bonds.

"I think it's great when the community gets together for something like celebrating Labor Day or many of the other things that people celebrate in Jackson because it gives people the chance to get to know each other a little bit," Shink said.

For Scott, organizing the event served dual purposes: honoring workers' contributions while fostering community connections.

"It's also just like a free day where people can do things," Scott said.

Shink highlighted the long-term benefits of such community events.

"Not only can we make our community better, but we can build friendships and relationships that are gonna serve us long-term," Shink said.

