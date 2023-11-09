Know before you drive: winter hazard safety tips

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's Winter Hazards Awareness Week. As temperatures drop, we're reminded of what's to come. Here's how you can stay safe on the roads.

Create your family emergency plan before the storm hits. Be prepared not to always have a signal on your phone.

Have your mechanic check your vehicle to ensure everything is safely working sooner, rather than later.

Remove snow and ice from your tail pipe before starting your car.

Clean all snow and ice off your car before driving. As a State of Michigan Law, failing to do so can result in a fine.

Dress in layers.

Build an emergency supply kit for your car.

Monitor local news and emergency alerts for information and instruction.

...and remember. In a winter storm, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

All tips are from Michigan.gov.

