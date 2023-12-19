Keep your holiday leftovers out of the trash and feed the homeless instead

The Jackson Interfaith Shelter accepts leftover food donations after parties and events.

The food must come covered, heated to temperature, or cooled in the refrigerator beforehand.

Large quantities are ideal, as they feed hundreds each day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Keep the leftovers from your Christmas party from sitting, uneaten, in your fridge. The Jackson Interfaith Shelter accepts leftovers from parties and events to feed their clients.

Service Coordinator Andrew Wouters says, "We do have an increase at the holidays here, so we do appreciate those donations, and things that come in, to help us feed more people. As donations come in, we're able to use those, reheat them, and really just expand what we're able to do, who we're able to feed, (and) how many meals we're able to feed."

The food does not have to be catered, but larger quantities are ideal, as the Jackson Interfaith Shelter serves hundreds of meals each day. Food should either be kept at temperature until ready to be delivered, or cooled completely in the refrigerator before dropping off.

