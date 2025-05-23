JACKSON, Mich — It's demolition day for Keeders Show Bar on Jackson’s East Side.

Keeders comes down in Jackson

The tear down is part of the City of Jackson's planned makeover for the East Side neighborhood, including the Page and East Michigan Avenue corridors.

The storied show bar on the corner of Page and Elm Avenues closed its doors last December when the City snapped up the property and its liquor license for $105,000 — with the intention of shutting it down.

Once cleared, the City says the lot will be seeded and kept as green space for the time being.

"I had a great time in there — but not now"

