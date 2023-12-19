K9 Deputy Dee Dee will soon be receiving her own bullet-proof vest

Dee Dee is a part of the K9 unit at the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

She will be receiving a donated bullet-proof, stab-proof vest in 8-10 weeks.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This is Dee Dee, a Belgian Malinois K9 at the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. She spends her days tracking, searching, and even running as fast as 35 miles per hour. Soon, she'll be the new owner of a bullet-proof, stab-proof vest, donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The nonprofit has donated over 5,000 ballistic vests to dogs on duty, and Dee Dee will be receiving hers to keep her safe on the job, very soon.

Deputy Alysha Biggers, Dee Dee's handler, shared, "I actually learned in the K9 academy that K9 teams are more likely to get injured or killed in the line of duty. Pretty much from the moment I heard that, I wanted to get her an extra layer of protection, because personally, I just don't feel right sending her into a situation that I wouldn't go into a vest without."

Dee Dee will get her new gear in about 8 to10 weeks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook