'Just go with the wind, that's what we do': Hot air balloons prepare for takeoff in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — Here in Jackson, it's the start of a very exciting week in the neighborhood as the hot air balloons take flight.



Volunteers have been setting up and preparing balloons for the annual Hot Air Jubilee and Women's National Championship.

The Jubilee will take place this weekend at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson. The Women's National Championship began Monday.

Balloon crews play a crucial role in getting the massive hot air balloons airborne.

Neighbors throughout Jackson may spot colorful hot air balloons soaring through the sky all week long.

"It's exciting because you never know where you're going to go," said Jacque Austin, who has been volunteering with Jackson's Hot Air Jubilee for about 30 years.

Early Monday morning, several volunteers, known as "crews," set out to help these balloons and their pilots take flight. "One of the things about ballooning is we go where the wind takes us, so we've either got to find a good place to start and know where you're gonna land or just go with the wind. That's what we do," Austin said.

Colin Jankowski Pilot Angela Madden's hot air balloon crew prepares her balloon for takeoff.

The crews are essential to the operation of these massive aircraft. "They have crew to help put everything together, get the balloon off, then chase the balloon. When when the balloon lands, they're the ones that pack it up," Austin said.

The Hot Air Jubilee this weekend at Ella Sharp Park promises to be a special sight for spectators both on the ground and for those lucky enough to be in the air. "It's fun to see people's reactions, for people who have never been near a balloon or have only seen them from a distance, just enjoy the process of being up close and seeing how massive they are," Austin said.

