Jurassic Golf Grand Opening June 12th, 10am

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Jackson’s latest family entertainment option, Jurassic Golf. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be helping to celebrate this momentous occasion with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10am on June 12th.

In addition to an amazing mini-golf course, opening day festivities will include multiple prize giveaways and food trucks from 10am-10pm.

“We are thrilled to be providing a new option for entertainment in the Jackson area. We have been blown away by the support and engagement from our community before we have even opened. The Blake family has always been really intentional about supporting Jackson and local businesses and in keeping with that tradition we have some interesting partnerships we will be announcing over the next few weeks,” Said Cammie Walz.

“The Blake Family should be commended. They’ve taken a property that has sat virtually vacant for years and turned it into what is sure to be a vibrant, family-friendly entertainment option our community can be proud of,” Said Chamber President & CEO Craig Hatch.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and non-profits committed to strengthening their businesses and the Jackson Community. With a proud history reaching back to 1909, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce supports its members through promotion, advocacy, collaboration, networking events and education.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook