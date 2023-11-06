JATA to provide free rides to the polls on Election Day

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson Area Transportation Authority is ensuring that you can make it to the polls on Election Day.

JATA is providing free bus rides to city polling centers on Tuesday, to ensure that Jackson residents have their say in Jackson's next mayor, treasurer, and city council races.

If you're unsure of where to vote tomorrow, whether you travel by bus or car, you can find the city's polling locations here:

WARD 1: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1107 Adrian St.

WARD 2: Boos Recreation Center closed in 2023 for construction. Voters shifted to the following locations:

Precinct 3: St. John's United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

Precincts 4 & 5: St. John's Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 3: St. John's Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 4: First Presbyterian Church, 743 W. Michigan Ave.

WARD 5: St. John's United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

WARD 6: Cascades Baptist Church, 1012 W. High St.

The polls open at 7am and close at 8pm.

