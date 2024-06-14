JATA offering free "Hot Tickets" for neighbors needing relief from the heat

JACKSON, Mich. — (WSYM) -While the official start of summer is a few days away, we will feel some real heat for the first time this year.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering free "Hot Tickets" to help our neighbors who need some relief.

Tickets will be available for any Jackson residents whose health is at risk during the summer when there is a heat emergency and temps are over 90°.

Our neighbors can only use those "Hot Tickets" to get to one of the following cooling centers in the city:

JATA Transfer Center

127 W. Cortland St.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Department on Aging

1715 Lansing Ave

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

King Recreation Center

1107 Adrian St.

Any day when temperatures are Forecast to feel over 90 degrees

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during program hours

Carnegie Library

Jackson District Library

** All Locations**

Monday-Thursday: 9 am-8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Westwood Mall

W. Michigan Avenue

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

