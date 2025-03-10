JATA: Driver illnesses disrupting some bus schedules

Sick call outs are at times disrupting bus schedules, says Jackson Area Transportation Authrity (JATA) spokesperson Hunter Causie.

Causie says it's not always possible to replace drivers who call in sick right before a shift.

WATCH THE VIDEO to see Causie discuss recent bus scheduling issues and for tips on how riders can check the schedule.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I told you last week about changes to JATA bus schedules that reduced some bus service on a recent day.

JATA's Government and Community Relations Manager Hunter Causie agreed to meet me here in downtown Jackson for an update on the schedules…and what steps are being taken to stay on track.

"Those have mostly all been due to illnesses," says Causie of recent schedule changes.

Causie says it isn't always easy to replace a driver who calls in sick just ahead of a shift.

"We did do our best to try to fill those spots, but, unfortunately, we had to have delays just because we couldn't fill them," says Causie. "We're still trying to fill in those with part-time drivers, call-on drivers. Unfortunately, it's just that time of year when people get sick."

Causie says JATA is working on integrating with the TripSpark app. Riders would then be able to view schedules and bus locations on the app.

Causie encourages riders to check social media for schedule changes…or simply call JATA for current schedules.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook