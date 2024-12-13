Jackson's YMCA heads into the final stretch of renovations

Video shows a renovation update of Jackson's YMCA.

With Phase One complete, the team says the project is on track to be completed in May of 2025

Still to be renovated are the pool, gym, track, courts, licensed preschool, outdoor space, and upgraded rock wall.

Watch: Eight years and $25 million later, a new YMCA is coming to Jackson

Eight years and $25 million later, a new YMCA is coming to Jackson

"Construction is construction, and this is a big project," says Theresa Horne, Senior Director of Membership and Healthy Living. A big project that continues at Jackson's YMCA. With Phase One complete, we're finding out what's new.

The Y now has a completed welcome center, teaching kitchen, wellness center, fitness studio, and kids' zone. "In this space, we really wanted to show that we're committed to youth development," says Megan Hunt, Executive Program Director, as she shows the brand new kids' zone. According to Hunt, they hope the new Y will put kids on track to becoming lifetime lovers of health and wellness. She says, "What we would hope is that kiddos fall in love with the Y, and that they understands that this is a place that they belong for their whole life."

Next up for construction, is an upgraded rock wall, licensed preschool, spaces for physical and STEM activities, and an outdoor play area. With the gym, pool, track, and courts also to be completed in the next phase of construction. Horne wants members to know that all this construction doesn't mean the Y's doors are closed. "It's not like we're holding it back," she says. "We're letting our members experience all of it. Letting the community be a part of the journey, because it's for all of us. It's for the community."

The Y is on track to complete the project in May of 2025. "There's so many beautiful spaces that are available and it's an exciting time to be a part of something that's going to be so wonderful for our community."

WATCH: Jackson celebrates the official groundbreaking of the downtown YMCA

Jackson celebrates the official groundbreaking of the downtown YMCA

