Jackson's YMCA celebrates another milestone during construction

Video shows neighbors signing the final beam, before it's placed at the YMCA in downtown Jackson.

The beam also has a tree attached, signifying safety and respect for the environment.

The YMCA is scheduled to complete phase one of construction in November, before moving onto construction of the front of the building.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A final beam into a building that means so much. YMCA CEO, Shawna Tello, says, "So many people have been touched by the Y, especially in our community." Friday morning, many of those people joined the celebration of the incoming era at the YMCA.

Tello says, "It's just an honor and a privilege to celebrate this milestone and to know these names are embedded in the project. All the people who have been a part of this have remained committed since we started, are going to see this come to fruition."

If you look closely, you won't just see a steel structure, but a sappling sprouting at the top. Ryan Baar, Senior Project Manager at Granger Construction explains, "There is a Native American tradition to never have a man-made structure taller than a tree. That tree signifies that this project has been completed safely. It's kind of an omen of good luck for the building."

This construction project is still in phase one, ending in November. Next steps will be in the front of the building: glazing, and constructing a new lobby and kids zone.

"Today there was a really strong sense when that beam went up, that you could really visualize what the project will look like when it's done," shares Tello. Something that, now, neighbors can look at and now they are a part of.

