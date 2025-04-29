Jackson's union leaders feel attacked by President Trump

Workers and union representatives gather in Jackson for what's called Workers' Memorial Day — April 28th.

Union leaders say they fear labor rights are in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The President's recent executive order eliminating collective bargaining at federal agencies was cited as an example.

WATCH THE VIDEO to hear how workers see their prospects under the new administration.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Workers and local representatives of labor unions gathered for what's called Workers' Memorial Day. I asked workers how they rate their prospects under the new administration.

At a Workers' Memorial Day gathering at Withington Park, objections were raised to the President's recent Executive Order exempting some federal agencies from being required to bargain with unions. A federal court blocked that order just last week.

"We are beginning to really feel the attacks on everything the federal government has done that helps working people, including the particular attacks on workers' rights and collective bargaining," says Tad Wysor, Vice-President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3907.

Union leaders say this may just be the first step.

"We'd be fools to think that after federal employees that they're going to stop there," says Wysor.

Across town, at Republican Party headquarters, James Minnick, who says he's worked in manufacturing his whole life, believes the economy will adjust and be better off.

"As much as everybody thinks that we're going to feel this pain, I don't think we're going to feel it as much," says Minnick.

"Things are going to change that you and me probably can't even start to even imagine right now, and I would just say let's roll with it. Let's not be afraid. Let's accept some of these pains as growth pains."

