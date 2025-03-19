Jackson's thrift stores: Savings...and shopping therapy

Shoppers say Jackson's second-hand stores offer great savings and variety.

Some stores even give away items for free.

Proceeds often benefit the needy and stores support labor force development by providing on-the-job training, say managers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Maybe you're a parent looking to dress the little ones for the season. Or maybe you have a job interview and want to get out the door without breaking the bank. One of Jackson's little secrets are thrift stores like this one that can help you save money.

"Always trying to stretch that dollar," says shopper Bruce Robinson.

"I've saved thousands," says shopper Jessica Tripp.

There are thrift stores in my neighborhood, including St. Vincent de Paul, Resale Depot, and Goodwill.

And they have one thing in common — that keeps both the curious and the frugal coming back to shop.

"They're looking for good value," says John Fenn, General Manager of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Jackson. "In this economy, we need to have more things that people can afford."

"We have wonderful donors that donate some really nice stuff," says Doreen Wheeler, who volunteers at the Resale Depot.

My personal best find — this Hart, Schaffner and Marx coat. I think I paid all of $50.

"I come at least three times a week. 'Cause seniors is on Wednesdays," says Robinson.

"Wednesday is senior day. They get 25% off, and that is our busiest day of the week," says Fenn.

Fenn says St. Vincent's — which has locations on East Michigan Ave and Spring Arbor Road — have more than their regular sale prices...

"We frequently run basket sales where you fill up a small basket for a flat rate," says Fenn.

…and even clothing giveaways.

"You can come, sign yourself up and your kids, and every three months get some free clothes."

Resale Depot also has a freebie closet, and both stores offer various discounts — veterans, teachers…sometimes just to clear out stock.

Shoppers like Jessica Tripp say they love the variety of the experience: "You never know what you're going to find. It's always something different….it's my therapy."

