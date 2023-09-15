Jackson's newest bistro is opening sooner than you think

JACKSON, Mich. — Downtown Jackson is getting a new bistro, and the adorable sign has already caught the attention of Jackson residents.

Emma Stark, General Manager of Murphy's Bistro, shared that the bistro is going to fill the need of a spot to pick up quick, convenient, light, and healthy breakfast or lunch in Downtown Jackson. Murphy's Bistro will be serving soups, salads, sandwiches, grab-and-go items, coffee, and handcrafted cocktails.

Murphy's Bistro will be the spot for those grabbing a quick lunch during work hours, a place to enjoy a drink and a bite on the patio with your friend or your dog, or even the place that will cater your next event.

After two years of planning, Stark is excited to see the space come to life, with original wood floors and exposed brick, this October.

