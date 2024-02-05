Jackson's MyBakery is baking opportunities for women aging out of foster care

MyPlace Jackson's mission is to protect young women, and future young men, from being trafficked as they age out of foster care.

Those at MyPlace have started MyBakery, to teach residents in the program employability skills and job experience.

MyBakery primarily sells their products at local farmer's markets, but are looking to book events to serve their products.

Products are available purchase at farmers markets or through online ordering, mybakeryjackson@gmail.com.

MyPlace Jackson is a home for young women, 16-22, aging out of foster care or facing housing insecurity. Executive Director, Alexandria Fagan, shared that MyPlace hopes to also have a home for young men very soon. Fagan also shared that local, state, and national data shows that youth who are aging out of foster care without home placement, or otherwise homeless, are most at risk to being trafficked.

Fagan explains, "Really on the ground in our program, what that looks like is doing everything we can to reduce their vulnerabilities, so they can be self-sufficient and happy and healed and safe on their own, once they graduate the program."

Programs include services as simple as getting IDs, driver's licenses, or graduating high school or college, but MyPlace saw that residents struggled to keep jobs. Fagan continued to share that MyPlace aims to meet their residents where they are, and teach them employability skills while also having grace, reassuring residents that their jobs are waiting for them after a return from something such as a mental health leave. From that need came MyBakery, a trauma-informed workplace and bakery.

Harley Larson, Bakery Manager, explained , "It is part of my program that we make sure that they are set up, that this is a stepping stone onto the next big thing in their life. We make sure their resumes are set up, their interview skills are correct, and they understand what work ethic would be expected out there." With MyBakery, residents not only learn baking skills, but it's like to be a good employee. "I'm able to really build their confidence with knowing the skills of selling, baking, and independence," Larson continues.

MyBakery primarily sells their product at local farmer's markets, but are hoping to book more events to bring their baked goods to. MyBakery is looking for anything from business/networking events, showers, parties, or anything that a sweet treat could fix.

"It has truly inspired me to see these. young women that didn't have much hope and very low self-esteem to sell out at the market and make those connections with other vendors in the community," says Larson.

MyBakery is always posting on their Instagram (@MyBakeryJackson) and Facebook what goods are for sale and where you can find them, so that you can try their products for yourself.

