Jackson's mayoral candidates discuss public safety and other priorities

Jackson's incumbent mayor, Daniel Mahoney, is running for re-election against retired corrections officer, John Wilson.

Wilson's top priorities if elected as mayor will be solving gang violence, reducing water rates, and ending single-hauler trash.

Mahoney's top priorities, if re-elected, are public safety, budget and fiscal responsibility, furthering downtown's development, and continuing his work with the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

Jackson neighbors will be headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote for Mayor. Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Pageau recently sat down with both candidates to discuss their top priorities if elected.

The race is a familiar one for voters, once again pitting current Mayor Daniel Mahoney against retired corrections officer John Wilson. Wilson shares that one of the biggest issues in the City of Jackson is crime.

Two years ago, city council passed a $1.5 million group violence intervention program that Wilson says he will pull, if elected.

He explains, "My approach would be to get these gang members off of our streets with an arrest, a charge, a conviction, and jail. I believe hiring more police officers, rather than social workers, would send a message to these gangs...That they're not welcome here in our city."

Mayor Daniel Mahoney beat Wilson by 54% in 2021. Public safety is also a primary concern for Mahoney.

"The thing I think is really important to note about public safety in this time is that: from '21 to '22, we had a 47% reduction in homicides and almost a 50% reduction in individuals being shot, and we've had another huge reduction from '22 to '23, to this date," Mahoney states.

Mahoney says moving forward, the city needs to continue that work and continue to suppoert law enforcement. He's also keyed in on a few other priorities if re-elected.

"What are we doing about clean energy? Where do we stand on the randing of access to broadband in our community, and how do we expand that?" Mahoney shares.

The winner of this race will keeping a close eye on a few others, as three city council seats are also being filled with this election

