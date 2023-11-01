Jackson's loose leaf collection starts this month

JACKSON, Mich. — It's time to break out your rakes, because the City of Jackson's loose leaf collection program starts this month.

The City is divided into 10 sections, and each section will have two rounds of leaf collection between Monday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8.

You should place your piles along the curb in the street 48 hours before your area's scheduled collection date. The City says having piles in the street before that could clog storm drains or damage the pavement.

To see what time pick up is in your neighborhood, you can visit the City's website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook