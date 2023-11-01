Watch Now
Jackson's loose leaf collection starts this month

Each section of the city will have two rounds of collection between Monday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8.
Credit: City of Jackson
Posted at 2023-11-01T14:19:56-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 14:19:56-04

JACKSON, Mich. — It's time to break out your rakes, because the City of Jackson's loose leaf collection program starts this month.

The City is divided into 10 sections, and each section will have two rounds of leaf collection between Monday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8.

You should place your piles along the curb in the street 48 hours before your area's scheduled collection date. The City says having piles in the street before that could clog storm drains or damage the pavement.

To see what time pick up is in your neighborhood, you can visit the City's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

