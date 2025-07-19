Jackson's Hot Air Jubilee takes off

The Hot Air Jubilee at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park brought out Jackson neighbors Friday for the first night of the event.

With activities a plenty, including vendors, food trucks, amusements, and a car show, visitors were entertained throughout the afternoon even before balloons were prepped for launch.

Over here at the car show, the theme was Jeeps.

The meanest...the greenest...

The duckiest?

Leaving ducks on Jeeps is a tradition said to have begun during the pandemic as a gesture of kindness.

As afternoon turned to evening, crowds filled the field beneath the Rotunda as the main spectacle began. That's the reason Noah was here, this being his first hot air balloon festival.

What do you like the most? I asked him.

“Probably the hot air balloons going up in the air," he said.

At 7:30 p.m., people were still coming.

“We are here for the Night Glow," said Melissa McDonald. "We love the Night Glow. That is our favorite.”

The final act — as dusk settles, burners illuminating the balloons like giant fireflies.

The Hot Air Jubilee continues through the weekend. Check out the website for details.

