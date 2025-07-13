I'm here with Angela Madden, who is Chair of Jackson's Hot Air Jubilee, which is starting this week.

WATCH A VIDEO PREVIEW OF THIS WEEK'S BALLOONING EVENTS:

Jackson's Hot Air Jubilee kicks off Monday with Women's Nationals

Angela, what do we have to look forward to?

ANGELA MADDEN:"We have two really big things to look forward to. First, the US Women's National Championships — twenty-one competitors for the third year in a row are here vying for the title of US National Champion. And then, of course, the weekend brings the Hot Air Jubilee Friday and Saturday at Ella Sharp Park."

And we'll be broadcasting live actually Friday from your event.

ANGELA MADDEN: "You will be. We're very excited about it."

Tell me about the Women's Championship.

ANGELA MADDEN: "It is a national event. It actually moves all over the country. But we have been gracious and lucky enough to host for the last three years now, and we are again hosting in 2026 as well.

"So the women really enjoy coming here to compete. We have wonderful flying weather usually for the last couple of years. Somebody knock on wood for me. And we have what we have been told is fantastic landowners, you know, because when we fly, we don't oftentimes, well, most of the time we don't know exactly pinpoint where we're going to land. We have an idea of the general location, but it's the backyards of our local Jackson neighbors that really are welcoming."

Kelly Keller is competing in the women's national this week. She's been a competitive balloonist almost 30 years.

"I missed last year, so I'm a little rusty," she says. "But I think I can go get the win. I'm prepared and that's the biggest part.

Keller says she loves it when Jackson hosts the competition.

"It's absolutely fabulous. Not only the weather, but the team of people that put on this event are just absolutely incredible."

Angela, how many balloons will we see on Monday?

ANGELA MADDEN: "There'll be 21 balloons in the air Monday morning. They have Monday night off and then Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday you'll see them in the air in the morning and in the evening, weather permitting."

What should our viewers know about balloon landings? Let's say they see one coming down close to them. What should they do?

ANGELA MADDEN: "Yes, I will tell you they are not crashing. That's probably the most important thing for people to know. We don't have to land at an airport. You might see us in a cul-de-sac. You might see us just in a little part of your yard, and that is perfectly OK. It's also OK if they bounce along the ground a couple of times, or if it's a little bit windier like it is right now, you might see them hit the ground in their basket and then immediately lay down on their side. Also perfectly normal. Everybody is safe."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.