Jackson's Flight School takes education to new heights

The Flight School of Jackson offers up to 250 hours of training, making both commercial and private licenses possible in Jackson.

After partnering with Stratus Financial (based out of California) flight school is now more affordable than ever.

It's one of those jobs that you dream about as a kid. Reece Blackgrove, Flight School of Jackson's School Director, had that same dream.

"Ever since I was three years old, I remember coming here with my grandma. Going to the airport restaurant and my love for aviation kind of stemmed from that. There wasn't many things like this when I was growing up, and I wish there was because I totally would've been in on it. I'm excited because it's going to help a lot of people in the future," said Blackgrove.

Clint White, owner, shares, "There's a huge demand right now. One, because of the growth of the airlines and two, because retirements within the airlines. Each airline is hiring about 2,500 pilots a year right now, which is a significant number."

That demand could continue to grow. The flight school recently partnered with stratus financial, who is owned by two pilots witha goal of bridging the gap for those who want to become pilots and fund their training. White shares his thoughts.

I think that's a huge resource. Learning to fly is not inexpensive at all and being able to help relieve that burden for the students, I think, is a huge asset for them."

