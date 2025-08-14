Jackson's first 24-hour childcare center meets crucial need for shift workers and boosts local economy

A new 24-hour childcare center in Jackson is filling a critical gap for parents who work non-traditional hours, providing both care and education for children.

The center serves parents working second and third shifts at local factories and the hospital.

Owner Vittoria Jimerson opened the facility after noticing Jackson lacked overnight childcare options.

The center incorporates educational programs to prepare children for local school districts.

I visited Gems of Jackson, the city's first around-the-clock childcare center, to see how this new business is meeting a crucial community need.

"Why would every daycare close at 6pm when people are working 24 hours a day?" said Vittoria Jimerson, the center's founder.

Jimerson, who moved to Jackson from Columbus, Ohio just a few years ago, quickly identified a significant gap in services for local families.

"Well, I'm from Columbus, Ohio originally and we always had 24-hour childcare centers. And so, I didn't really understand why Jackson didn't have one," Jimerson said.

The center primarily serves parents working second and third shifts at Jackson's industrial employers and healthcare facilities.

"We have a lot of parents that do the second shift. You know, we have the factories here, we have the hospital," said Angela Evans.

For parents like Heather Davis, the extended hours have been life-changing.

"There's not many daycares that are open that late, and as a single parent, it actually helps me out a lot of knowing that I can actually count on the daycare," Davis said.

Katherine Cole, another parent using the service, appreciates the comprehensive care her children receive during evening hours.

"I know they're getting fed. I know they are getting for bed and what-not for that second shift, which is really nice because, um, I will spend my day mowing, doing appointments, and all of that. And then I can come pick them up and they're already asleep," Cole said.

Jimerson's vision extends beyond just providing childcare. She sees the center as contributing to Jackson's economic development.

"If I open up a 24-hour childcare center, and we meet the needs of the community, and we have families that can work second and third shift, and they can make shift differential pay, then that would help also boost the economy, right? It would help families grow. It would help families be able to afford homes, to pay taxes in Jackson County," Jimerson said.

Education is also a central focus at the facility, which serves children from infants to 12-year-olds.

"Kids that we work with are 0 to 12, and how do we prepare those children to go into Jackson Public Schools? How do we prepare them to go into any of the sixteen, I think it's sixteen school districts within Jackson County, and they're prepared?" Jimerson said.

The center incorporates STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programs and even brings in a teacher from Jackson Public Schools to work with children individually. Despite the educational focus, Jimerson ensures children still have time to be kids.

"They get play in, they get outdoor time with us, but they also get that core curriculum. Math, reading, and science," Jimerson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

