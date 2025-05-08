Jackson's east side roads to get $4 million federal grant for improvements on Washington, Elm and Page avenues

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson is getting a major boost for road improvements on the east side of the city. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $4 million grant to help fund reconstruction and resurfacing projects.

The grant will help fund reconstruction and resurfacing to portions of E. Washington Ave., S. Elm Ave., and Page Ave.

The total cost of the project is expected to reach $10 million, with the city of Jackson covering the remaining $6 million.

Preparatory work for the road improvements is expected to begin in 2026, with actual road construction starting in 2027.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook