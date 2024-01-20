Jackson's downtown farmers market has moved inside for the winter

The Grand River Farmers Market is now located at Found Church in downtown Jackson at 141 E Michigan Ave.

Local vendors, including Seffernick Farms and Hidden Marsh Farm, explained that the benefit to this market is the connections they make during a season they typically don't. I love being able to connect with people in the winter who maybe can't get out to our farm near HORTON. It's, you know, the roads back they're always sketchy. And if I can bring goods here to Jackson, and people can meet me here, it works out great.

What once was the Grand River Farmer's Market has found a new home for the winter. Amy Curtis of Hidden Marsh Farm sells grassfed beef out of her farm in Horton. Typically, in the winter, it's difficult getting customers to her location. However, with the indoor farmer's market, she's able to bring her goods to Jackson.

Another farm owner, Kaitlyn Seffernick, shares her experience with the winter market. "It's really hard during the winter, because for farms, obviously our main source of income is from all our vegetables and other produce. Just having a winter market, we're able to expand into things like baking, jellies...things that we might not (have gotten) into before."

Every Friday throughout the winter, the spot fills with dozens of artisans, farmers, and bakers alike, giving them opportunities to share their craft during a season they typically can't.

"We've enjoyed it," Seffernick continued. "We've just we've made new connections with people. There's people who didn't make it to the summer market. They're making it to the winter market, now. So it's just it's kind of getting our name out there more, and it's been great."

Not only is that business seen at the market, but it brings more visitors downtown as well. Jackson DDA Executive Director, Beth Kuiper, shares, "What we see is just more vibrancy - especially on this block of Michigan Avenue, which we've seen really like come to fruition the last few years."

This market has given Jackson neighbors the chance to get locally grown or butchered goods closer to home. Curtis says, "I had a gal come in that ordered her grass fed beef from Chicago, and she lives here in Jackson. She was just so excited to meet us and find out that we're here and local. So, it's great getting the word out to people that we're around."

Downtown Jackson's indoor Farmer's Market is open every Friday from 10am to 3pm.

