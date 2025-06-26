JACKSON, Mich — Eight years and $26 million dollars later, Jackson has a fully upgraded YMCA.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE UPGRADED JACKSON YMCA:

Jackson YMCA cuts ribbon on $26M upgrade and expansion

"It's a combination of major renovation and some new construction," says YMCA CEO Shawna Tello, describing the upgrades and expansion of the decades-old building — all of it funded by donations from the community. "We had an incredible team of community leaders, volunteers, our board of directors — who've just been working tirelessly to bring us to this day."

A day when the ribbon could finally be cut on more than 11,000 square feet of additions and more than 72,000 square feet of renovated space.

"We wanted it to be fully accessible," says Tello. "We wanted it to feel safe in Downtown Jackson. We wanted there to be a strong sense of welcoming when you entered the Y, and we wanted to provide more licensed healthcare."

Objectives, Tello says, have been achieved.

Improvements include a universal locker room for those who aren't comfortable in traditional changing rooms. There's also space for other groups and activities, including a Henry Ford Health community education center.

"We're going to be holding a stroke survivor group in here, different community engagement events for the community, just trying to get them brought in and learning more about their mental health, physical health," says Henry Ford Health Events Specialist Nicole Haman.

"I love the renovation. It's very refreshing, and everything feels new!" says member Lauren Harris.

"As the Mayor of this City, knowing personally the impact that the YMCA has had not just on my life, but on all the citizens' lives in the City of Jackson, today I am overwhelmingly grateful," said Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney.

According to Tello: "Nothing brings people together for good like the Jackson YMCA."

