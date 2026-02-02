Jackson woman shot in face during drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Mich — A 24-year-old Jackson woman was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting at the intersection of East Prospect Street and Merriman Street early Friday morning, according to Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:13 a.m. on January 31 when a suspect vehicle stopped near the intersection and opened fire on the victim's vehicle as it drove eastbound through the intersection on Prospect Street.

One bullet struck the passenger in the chin area of her face. She was transported to Henry Ford Hospital where she was treated and released. The driver, a 35-year-old Jackson woman, was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Merriman Street after the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Brook at 517-768-6432 or sbrooks@cityofjackson.org.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

