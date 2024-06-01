Jackson Trump Supporters Rally

Video shows Donald Trump supporters waving flags at busy Downtown Jackson intersection, heads of Jackson Democrat and Republican parties, supporters' comments.

Jackson supporters of President Donald Trump came Downtown to show their support Friday afternoon.

Jackson Democrats say "no one is above the law" and suggest letting justice take its course.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A public show of support for President Donald Trump in Downtown Jackson. Supporters who began gathering at this busy intersection were hoping to be heard. I spoke to a few of them.

Marcy Jankovich says she’s more concerned about what the trial says about America than about the conviction.

“We’re not a constitutional republic of red white and blue anymore. We’re a banana republic and that’s really bad what’s happening in our court system,” says Jankovich.

Judy Bivens was here to support a president she believes in.

“He did such a good job last time. Why wouldn’t anybody want him next?”

I reminded her of the various court cases and asked her what she thought the effects of those will be on his chances.

Bivens replied: "Hopefully everybody has seen through that. A first grader could have seen through that."

Earlier in the day, I sat down with the Chair of Jackson Democrats, Amador Ibarra.

“The American justice system is speaking for itself and we are confident that nobody is above the law.”

Marcy Jankovich disagrees: “I am appalled at the abuse of our system of justice. I’m a certified paralegal with specialty in criminal law and procedure, and the violations I’ve seen of the rules of evidence, exculpatory evidence, procedures, court rules are appalling. It’s definitely ‘lawfare’."

Chair of Jackson Republicans Russ Jennings was at the rally. I asked him how he feels about the convictions.

He said: "I think yesterday everybody was — myself, especially — was surprised that all 34 counts came back guilty, but we knew some of them were."

As for their effects on voters?

Jenning says: "I think what happened yesterday with the convictions is going to backfire.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook