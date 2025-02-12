Jackson trail to connect Grand Haven to Port Huron

Jackson County is just a few miles shy of completing a cross-county trail, says County Parks Director Kyle Lewis.

Jackson County Administrator Mike Overton included an update in his "State of the Community" presentation Tuesday on the trail that will become part of a cross-state system linking one lake shore to the other.

There's excitement among County officials about both the recreational and tourism benefits of this trail running through Jackson.

WATCH THE VIDEO for maps, comments from Lewis, and neighbor reactions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson County Administrator Mike Overton's presentation at Tuesday's "State of the Community" event included an update on the development of a trail running all the way across Jackson County.

It's part of an ambitious plan to connect existing trails, like Falling Waters Trail, with new trails to a grand scheme of trails that would take bike riders all the way across the state — from one lake shore to the other.

I listened to Jackson neighbor Bill, who asked me not to use his last name, to hear what he thought about eventually giving bike riders and walkers a dedicated path not just across the county, but across the state.

"I think it's a good idea. I know the younger bikers would like that," he says.

Director of Jackson County Parks Kyle Lewis says our trails are popular among neighbors.

"When we get input and they fill out surveys, you know, they love the trails that we have," says Lewis. "They want to see them maintained as well as possible, and they want to see them expanded."

Lewis says it's not just about more options for neighbors to get active outside. He says a statewide trail system can bring economic benefits to tourists stopping here in my neighborhood as they bike across the state.

"We've got our local trails here, but they're also part of the statewide connection," notes Lewis.

I live and work in Jackson, and have been able to ride city bike trails. The county trails are on my to-do list for this summer.

And I could have more options soon.

Because Lewis says this year about 3 miles of trail will be completed, filling a gap that extends along the Grand River, underneath I-94, to a trail that already runs north of the Prison.

Bill, who lives near Falling Waters Trail, likes to use it, but says he's heard bicyclists say they'd like to be able to ride farther:

"I think some of them complain that it's not longer."

Seems pretty soon, they'll have what they've been hoping for.

