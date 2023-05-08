Watch Now
Jackson to hold city-wide cleanup event on Saturday

City of Jackson
Joe Gebhardt
City of Jackson
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 16:08:30-04

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is holding a city-wide cleanup event for residents on Saturday, May 13.

Residents can drop off yard waste and standard household trash to the Jackson Department of Public Works building. The building will be used as a drop-off zone, so residents don't have to exit their vehicles. Residents are asked enter through Water Street and exit using Franklin Street.

Items that will be accepted at the drop-off zones include grass clippings, yard brush, cardboard boxes and old or broken furniture.

Items that will not be accepted include batteries, tires, kitchen trash, paint, liquid waste, appliances that contain Freon, hazardous waste, electronics and motor oil.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and run through 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the city of Jackson website.

