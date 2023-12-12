Jackson Symphony Orchestra Presents The Nutcracker to bring Christmas magic to life in a live performance

JSO Presents The Nutcracker is happening December 15, 16, and 17 at The Potter Center.

Matthew Aubin, Music Director, shares that his admiration for The Nutcracker started at a young age.

Jackson Symphony Orchestra is partnering with Ballet Chelsea to create a live performance.

The instruments are being tuned as rehearsals for The Nutcracker are underway. JSO Conductor, Matthew Aubin, has helped bring this show to life since 2016. However, his admiration of this show began at a young age. He shares, "My mom was a pianist, and I remember her playing Trepak from The Nutcracker, and we would run up and down the staircase as she played. That's a very early musical memory."

JSO's version of The Nutcracker, however, is unique, as they partner with Ballet Chelsea, bringing two forms of art together in one live performance. However, there's a reason the professionals are the ones bringing this show to life. Aubin goes into depth on how the symphony works to accommodate the dancers.

"The challenge accompanying dance is that you're really trying to serve the dancers. You're trying to pick the absolute proper tempo so that they feel really comfortable in what they're doing. You go too fast, and they might fall a little behind in the choreography, you go too slow, and they go on their tiptoes and start to fall."

As the lights dim and the curtain is drawn, attendees will be able to take in the magic that is The Nutcracker. Aubin shares one that comes to mind, "My favorite moment of the Nutcracker might be at the end of act one, where they have the snowflake dance. The snow starts to fall, as choir members from Northwest and Jackson College sing this beautiful wordless chorus."

There will be two evening performances on Friday and Saturday, and two matinees on Saturday and Sunday; perfect opportunities for a date night or new holiday tradition.

