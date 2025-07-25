Jackson summer events offer family fun this weekend with festivals, wine tasting, and history

JACKSON, Mich — Summer events are in full swing in Jackson, with multiple free festivals and activities happening this weekend for residents to enjoy.



The South Side Summer Fest returns to Exchange Park with a vendor expo and basketball tournament.

Sandhill Crane Vineyards hosts the Wine and Wool Festival featuring 30 local vendors and live music.

The Hubbard Memorial Museum Foundation presents Civil War Day where visitors can experience life during that era.

The South Side Summer Fest is returning to Jackson's Exchange Park on Saturday. Visitors can celebrate South Side pride with a small business vendor expo and 3-on-3 basketball tournament from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fun continues on Sunday with a fashion show and hip hop workout beginning at noon.

Wine enthusiasts and craft lovers can make their way to Sandhill Crane Vineyards on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Wine and Wool Festival. Attendees can walk the winery grounds and explore 30 unique local vendors while enjoying live music with a glass of wine in hand.

History buffs will appreciate the Civil War Day and Americana event at the Paddock Hubbard House on Saturday. Visitors can take a step back in time and experience what it's like to live in the Civil War era. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

