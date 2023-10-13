Jackson sisters build a tribe of local female entrepreneurs

Michigan Tribe is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support women entrepreneurs in Jackson County.

Michigan Tribe has gifted over $66,000 in micro-grant funding to 33 businesses.

Their annual Baby Business Shower is October 13 at 5:30pm in the Bloomfield Building. Michigan Tribe is helping local female entrepreneurs. Sisters Alex and Amanda are making women's business dreams a reality.

Two key questions kick-started a small group of female entrepreneurs in 2019.

What are you working on and what can we do to help?

From there, two sisters formed Michigan Tribe in an effort to help women business owners grow in Jackson.

Alex Masten shares, "Amanda is the visionary in the way that she thinks. She also asks great questions about long term planning. For me, I'm the integrator. I'm the one that like to do the actual tasks to get us to that point or that goal.

Michigan Tribe has given tens of thousands of dollars to help 33 women-owned businesses in Jackson County since 2020. They do so by hosting events, and also provide resources, safe spaces to share struggles, and teach courses.

"Women are traditionally underfunded, so, when we saw that, we decided, not only do we need community, but we need funding opportunities," Amanda Loveland explains.

On October 13 at 5:30pm, Michigan Tribe is hosting a Baby Business Shower in the Bloomfield Building. It will celebrate women who have started businesses in the last 12 months, just as if they've started a family. It works just like a baby shower, where attendees are encouraged to bring items to celebrate those new business owners.

Loveland continues, "Sometimes that means discounted services. Sometimes that means a book that really helped you as a business owner. Sometimes that means a note of encouragement that they can open on a night that's really hard."

You can learn about upcoming Michigan Tribe events and the various ways they benefit female entrepreneurs by going to michigantribe.com or following them on Instagram.

