Jackson shop owners make holiday shopping more fun with the annual window decorating contest

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Walking in Downtown Jackson, you may notice some business's displays get more and more festive by the day, which means the annual downtown window decorating contest is in full swing.

This year's theme: Christmas Commodities & Creatives. Each business has the opportunity to highlight their product and displays in a Christmas-themed vignette. Now, while you're doing your holiday shopping, you'll be able to admire some of these creative, festive displays.

Take notes as. you admire the displays coming together, because businesses have until December 23 to put finishing touches on their windows, and you can cast your votes for favorite on the DDA's social media pages. The winner will be announced December 27.

