JACKSON, Mich — A community in shock: police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in broad daylight on Sunday in front of a Church here on Carl Breeding Way.

VIDEO SHOWS SHOOTING LOCATION, NEIGHBOR'S REACTON AND POLICE CHIEF'S UPDATE:

Jackson shootings leave one woman dead, community shaken

"I'm pretty devastated about it," says neighbor Megan Wright, who lives nearby.

"It being so close to my home and knowing that children could have been out playing and that an innocent young lady lost her life...it really, really hurts," said Wright as she passed by the scene of Sunday's shooting.

Police say the victim was 18-year-old Mia Sims, and she was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her neck in the middle of the day Sunday. She was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson says they are 24 hours into the investigation, and a major crimes task force has been called that includes investigators from Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Blackman Township Public Safety, and Michigan State Police.

He says the community is providing plenty of leads: "Because of the community outpour/outcry, they've been giving us a lot of information....We've canvassed the entire area. Some people saw more than others. Some people heard more than others. But collectively we're able to get pretty much what happened."

Simpson says it's too early to announce a suspect, but says there are "persons of interest".

Sunday's homicide — not the only shooting in our Jackson neighborhood over the weekend.

Simpson also confirmed another shooting that took place Saturday at Summerfest on Jackson's South Side. He says no one was hurt in what he said were "several shots fired between two groups" at the event.

And, despite the horror of the past weekend's, the Chief says our city is still trending toward fewer gun violence cases compared to previous years.

