Jackson seniors worried about food insecurity: Where they can turn as federal benefits are paused

JACKSON, Mich — With federal food benefits set to be paused due to the federal government shutdown, some Jackson seniors worry they may go hungry.



Affordable meals for seniors are available at eight locations around Jackson County, and can even be delivered to the home-bound by the Jackson County Department on Aging ("Meals on Wheels").

Department Director Danielle Pequet says so far local funding has picked up the slack in federal funding.

Seniors concerned about their nutrition can call 517-788-4364 for assistance.

As food stamp benefits are set to run out for now due to the government shutdown, seniors like Patricia Barr are worried.

"It's going to be really, really hard without them. I don't have money for food and it's just not going to be easy," she says.

I'm talking to seniors in my Jackson neighborhood about food insecurity, and where they can turn.

"It's not just me — it's a lot of people," says Barr. She says she was just recently approved for food stamps, which is known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

"It is so stressful. I don't know. I guess we'll just have to just wait and see, but I'm thinking there isn't going be any benefits," says Barr.

The Crouch Senior Center here on Lansing Avenue is one place she can go.

"That's why I come here to the Crouch Center for lunches. It's to have something to eat, so…I don't know. Going to be rough," says Barr.

The Crouch Center offers seniors daily meals — the cost is just a suggested donation of $2.50.

The Jackson County Department on Aging also offers other forms of help, including "Meals on Wheels," which offers home-delivered, hot meals for seniors.

Director Danielle Pequet says so far, local funding has picked up the slack in federal funding, and seniors 60 and over should feel free to reach out:

"If you're somebody that's in a situation where you're struggling with nutrition, come check us out....just call 517-788-4364 so that a team member can assist you and answer any questions you have."

In addition to the Crouch Center, there are seven other locations around Jackson County serving affordable senior meals.

For a full list of times and locations, click HERE.

