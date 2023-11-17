Jackson rings in the holiday season early with Christmas music and other festivities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tomorrow in Jackson, the holiday season is being kicked off in a big way, thanks to a local radio station. Friday morning, if you turn on 106.9 HOME.fm, you'll hear Christmas music that will play around the clock through the end of the holiday season.

...and if you think it's too early to tune the dial, here's why they do it.

"We kick off Christmas on this date because of a couple of things. Of course, this is sort of the kick-off in the Jackson area with the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade. Nite Lites is kicking off too, which we are the official Christmas music station with Nite Lites. Also, we've got our free showing after the downtown parade, this year featuring Elf, says Glenn Goodwin, Program Director.

That show will happen at the Michigan Theatre at 7:30pm.

