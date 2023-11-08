Jackson residents vote for City Council representatives

JACKSON, Mich. — Three wards in the City of Jackson voted for their representatives Tuesday. Wards 2 and 6 had the option of reelecting their previous representatives, while Ward 4 was guaranteed a new face on the City Council. Here are the results:
Ward 2
Peter Bormuth - 45.43%
Freddie Dancy - 54.57%
Ward 4
Diane E. Toman - 44.70%
Conner Wood - 55.30%
Ward 6
Steve Ansuini - 30.28%
Will Forgrave - 69.72%
