Jackson Resellers: Vintage Video Games Are Making a Comeback

Vintage video games are making a comeback — for profit and fun.

Players of all ages are part of the resurgence of interest.

Resellers say vintage games and consoles hold their value well — some are even appreciating.

Read below to find out how to know whether you have something of value.

Video shows Jackson video game resellers, vintage games and consoles.

"You even have some younger children that are collecting, like, some of the older stuff you wouldn't…I mean, Atari and stuff. It's pretty…it's getting pretty popular." — Gilbert Hazelton, Manager, Game Go

If you have a box of these or maybe one of these in your basement, you might want to hold on to them.

We thought with technological advances, the games would only get better.

Not so, says Gilbert Hazelton, Manager of Game Go at Jackson Crossing. I asked him what explains the rising popularity of the old video game systems like Atari and Nintendo.

"A lot of games today are just awful," says Hazelton. "Back then, they had a lot of great games with great stories. They also were more challenging. Some of these games these days is just too easy. They look prettier, but some of just ain't good."

Kyle Crabtree, Manager of Disc Traders, agrees:

"I think what it is — you can't replicate greatness always….sometimes, the old games just can't be beat."

Both say players of all ages come looking for the vintage games.

"Some of the older folks want to give that experience to their children, and maybe even play with their children," says Hazelton.

Crabtree says: "a lot of people even bring their kids in to try to, you know, get that sense of what it was like back then."

And both confirm vintage games hold their value well.

The price of a used original Nintendo today? The same as it was when it came out forty years ago (about $100).

Some are even appreciating.

"Final Fantasy — right now it's like 200 bucks. Back in the day: 39—49 dollars," notes Hazelton.

How should we know we have something of value?

"There's a good website called PRICECHARTING lot of people look up on. So if you have games at home, you can look them up on PRICECHARTING," suggests Crabtree.

Games and consoles in their original packaging — preferably with manuals — sell for more.

But even so-called "loose", that is, unboxed games can fetch a good price. Like this Mega Man 5.

So what should you do if you have them?

Both gentlemen say they would love to buy them.

But Crabtree concedes: "I think if you appreciate them and take good care of them, you should keep 'em if you care about 'em, you know, and it's something you want to give to your nephews or, you know, one day or keep playing with your family. I think they will hold most of their value."

