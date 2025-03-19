Jackson Public Schools Superintendent resigns; school board to seek new candidate

Video shows school board discussing their plan to replace longtime Superintendent Jeff Beal

It was a Jackson Public Schools Board meeting to remember for some neighbors wondering about the future of leadership for Jackson Public Schools.

Tuesday night, board members approved the resignation of Jeff Beal, Jackson Public Schools Superintendent for almost 11 years.

Beal announced his plan to resign in an email to the community on February 28. His resignation was approved by the board, and his last day in office will be June 30.

The board also discussed whether they would appoint Beal's replacement from within their district or seek a fresh face.

Some board members argue the role should be filled by someone from within their school district, including Derek Dobies.

"I think that going through internal candidates first makes a lot of sense and will save us resources from starting there before evaluating external candidates," says Dobies.

Board member Kesha Hamilton spoke in favor of considering the thoughts of community members in their discussion.

"This is an opportunity for our district and community to say 'this is what we would like for our next Superintendent to look like," says Hamilton "we won't know what the community wants if we don't authentically engage them."

The board has not made a decision on whether to appoint a new Superintendent from within or outside of their district, but conversation will continue in a special meeting they plan to have next month.

