Jackson Public Schools students & parents briefed on cyberthreats

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) held briefings this week about online threats to children's safety and well-being.

Federal Prosecutor and JPS alum Jordan Ginsberg was in town to talk to parents and students about the threats that lurk online, and how to deal with them.

It's an issue that many parents in our neighborhoods have to worry about on a daily basis...

JPS Parents and students were briefed by Federal Prosecutor Jordan Ginsberg this week about the threats that lurk online.

"Predators operate on the internet….And their purpose is to seek out children," said Ginsberg.

More than half-a-million predators are online at any given moment, he says.

Ginsberg told JPS parents that more than 80% of child sex crimes start on social media.

He says prevention starts with awareness, being vigilant, active and open communication, and encouraging children to report anything suspicious or inappropriate to their parents and authorities.

"It needs to be reported," said Ginsberg. "I tell students: you have to tell an adult -- a teacher, a family member that you care about -- somebody close to you."

"But it's not enough to stop there, frankly, because it's also important to tell law enforcement. We can't do our job unless you help us do our job, because we don't know what's happening unless somebody tells us."

Ginsberg says additional safety measures include covering up cameras when not in use and avoiding oversharing of images and details of children's lives.

The topic and speaker were selected in response to a parent survey last year, says Kriss Giannetti, Assistant Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools.

Ginsberg also spoke to students at Sharp Park Academy and the Middle School at Parkside.

SOME RESOURCES FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS:

TO REPORT LOCALLY: Dial 911

STATE: OK2SAY or dial 8555OK2SAY (855) 565-2729

NATIONAL: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or dial (800) THE LOST

TAKE IT DOWN (for help with removing images posted online)

