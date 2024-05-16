Jackson Public Schools brings a taste of Asia right to their students

Video shows Chef Tony Menk whipping up a Mongolian dish for lunch at Jackson High School.

Chef Menk will be in the rest of the week, introducing students to international cuisine.

The purpose of his visit is to show students what foods are out in the world.

Jackson Public Schools is trading in sack lunches for some seriously good eats. This week, they're bringing in professional chef, Tony Menk, to cook up something special. He says, "Some of the kids will come in and get pizza, a cheeseburger, every day. Maybe they don't do Asian food at home. This let's them have a choice to have it."

Chef Menk cooks the meals right inside the school kitchen, often times using ingredients the school has on hand. This program exposes students to new cuisines they normally wouldn't try, and even get a show.

Senior, Jade Grabenhost, shares, "They prepared it all yesterday and I was actually in the kitchen helping some of them. It was cool to watch the team work and everything they put together."

Chef Menk has his own philosophy of why it's important to introduce students to different foods. "You've got to get them at young ages to try new foods, so that they will go out and try new foods and pass it along to their kids."

As far as the verdict from the students...

"Amazing!" says junior, Jayden Potter. "I really like it. I tried the steak with the rice and the vegetables, and oh my god, the sweet sauce! It was very tasty."

Grabenhost also had the chance to try. She said she hadn't tried anything like it before, but was definitely delicious. These students were definitely excited to see a change in the lunch line.

