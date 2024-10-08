Video shows a Jackson Public Schools (JPS) event announcing 21 new electric school buses.

Superintendent, Jeff Beal, says this will allow for more money to be used in the classroom.

According to Highland Electric Fleets, buses can last 70-100 hours on a charge.

In a fleet of about 50 buses at Jackson Public Schools, 21 of them are putting diesel in the rearview mirror and going electric instead.

"We all think about how buses were when we were kids, and not much has changed. These new buses are quiet, they're streamlined, they're brand new for our students. I think, for our district, it's another way we are showing our kids that they deserve the very best," says JPS Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Outreach, Kriss Giannetti.

Thanks to a grant from the EPA, JPS acquired $8.3 million in grant funding to add these electric buses to their fleet. JPS Superintendent, Jeff Beal, says these buses are a great fit for Jackson. "This fits Jackson very well because of our geographic size. The buses can make it all around our district without having to worry about charging, or anything along those lines.

According to Joshua Williams, Senior Midwest Regional Manager at Highland Electric Fleets, these buses can run for 70-100 miles before needing a charge. Even in a Michigan winter, the bus can drive about 70 miles. Highland is also responsible for doing repairs on the buses, as needed.

Finance and Facilities Assistant Superintendent, Marcus Leon, says JPS is projected to save more than $100,000 in the first twelve months in expenses like fuel, oil, and repairs. "That's money we can put right back in the classroom, where it belongs," says Leon.

JPS Electric Buses

Consumers Energy, who assisted in acquiring the grant and installing the chargers, says these 21 buses help propel Jackson into a future of cleaner air. Lauren Snyder, VP of Customer Experience, says "They (students) can better connect with what an EV is, because one day, they're going to be purchasing an EV, and we want that to be a natural step for them."

Not only does the clean air make it safer for students, but the quiet ride does as well. Bus Driver, Vincent Gilbert-Marion, explains, "The bus is a lot quieter, so of course they don't have to scream and yell to hear. As the driver, it helps us too, because we can hear everything they're saying."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news from Jackson and Hillsdale counties, go to the Jackson - Hillsdale page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook