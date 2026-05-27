Jackson Pride Center pauses PrideFest for 2026 after board resignations

JACKSON, Mich — The Jackson Pride Center announced it is pausing PrideFest for 2026 following the resignation of six board members.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the organization said the decision was made because of leadership changes and reduced funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Due to these leadership transitions and a general pullback in diversity, equity and inclusion funding, we have made the difficult decision to pause PrideFest for 2026 so we can strategically reimagine its return in 2027,” the statement read.

The organization said its remaining eight board members are committed to serving Jackson County and are actively recruiting new members in an effort to rebuild the board to 14 members.

While PrideFest will be paused this year, the center said it plans to continue hosting smaller community events. The organization is also encouraging community members interested in joining its volunteer board to contact the center at info@jacksonpridecenter.org.

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