Jackson Police Officer sentenced on assault charges for threatening his partner at gunpoint

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak was sentenced for a violent argument with his partner that took place back in October 2024.

Debczak was sentenced on assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, operating while impaired, and domestic violence.

According to prosecutors, Debcazk struck his partner in the head with a firearm and threatened her at gunpoint while driving down the road intoxicated.

Prosecutors say a 911 call was made as Debcazk took the phone from the victim, and operators recorded the exchange.

The recording was played out in court.

He was sentenced to 3 years of probation with credit for time served for several counts.

FOX47 has been following this story since it initially took place.

