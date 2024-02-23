Watch Now
Jackson Police Offer Hefty Signup Bonus to New Recruits

$20,000 hiring incentive doubles last year's in an attempt to attract new officers
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 16:36:42-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Police are looking for new recruits and offering a hefty incentive to new hires.

The police recently announced a $20,000 hiring incentive—double what was offered last year.

We've seen several stories across our neighborhoods lately about the challenges recruiting officers.

To help spread the word a recruitment event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th from 2–4 p.m. at the American 1 Atrium. Those interested in a law enforcement career can get the scoop from law enforcement recruiters representing multiple agencies in the County.

Here in Jackson, annual salaries for officers start at just over $55,000.

