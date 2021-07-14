Jackson police investigating homicide after 35-year-old Battle Creek man was found shot

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson police have launched a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old Battle Creek man was found shot.

Officers were called to the scene at Williams St. and W. Mason St. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday

Upon arriving, they found 35-year-old Battle Creek resident, Patrick Perry with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health but died shortly thereafter.

According to police, no witnesses heard gunshots. They say it's possible that the victim was dropped off by a vehicle.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768- 8637 or you may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook