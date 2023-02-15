Jackson Police Department K-9 Gleeson hangs up his leash after 7 years on the force

JACKSON, Mich. — City of Jackson Police Department K-9 Gleeson is retiring after 7 years on the force. Gleeson served alongside Detective Michael Galbreath since 2016.

Galbreath and Gleeson worked on many cases together like Gleeson's favorite kind of case, narcotics.

"He was a very good narcotics dog. He was very productive in that end as well as tracking. He enjoyed tracking that was one of the things he really enjoyed doing more than anything," said Galbreath.

After years of work protecting his handler and the city, Galbreath decided it's time to hang up his leash.

"His age, my age and the time it takes to do both productively for what the city deserves, I made the decision it was time for him to retire, so that I can enjoy some time with him as my career winds down with him as just a dog at home with the family," said Galbreath.

Monday was a bitter sweet moment for the force honoring K-9 Gleeson and former Sgt. Michael Gleeson, from whom our latest retiree gets his name.

"It gave us a chance to not forget Mike Gleeson and just an opportunity to honor Mike who was a sergeant, and many of those in this room, Mike Gleeson served as our supervisor throughout our careers and served alongside us, so thank you for that decision," said Police Director Elmer Hitt.

Sgt. Gleeson retired in 2011. Six months after retiring, he lost his battle with lung cancer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook